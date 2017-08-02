Company recalls ground beef that may contain pieces of Styrofoam

WASHINGTON – A North Carolina company recalled nearly 5,000 pounds of ground beef that could be contaminated with Styrofoam.

The recall involves ground chuck beef from JBS USA, Inc., produced on July 15, 2017. It includes two-pound black Styrofoam plastic-wrapped trays with ground beef labeled “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF GROUND CHUCK 80% LEAN 20% FAT” with a production date 7/15/17 and case code 541640.

The products under the recall bear establishment number “EST. 34176” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to a distribution center in North Carolina for further distribution.

The problem was discovered on July 29, when foreign material—specifically shredded pieces of Styrofoam from the packaging—was found in the product.

There have been no reports of illnesses associated with the issue. Customers with questions about the recall should call JBS at (970) 506-7717.