IMPD seeking suspects after attempted armed robbery at northwest side T-Mobile store

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are looking for a pair of suspects after an attempted armed robbery at a northwest side cell phone store.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the men forced their way into the T-Mobile store at 4557 N. Lafayette Rd. as a customer was coming out of the store around closing time. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2017.

They forced the employees and customers into the office and demanded merchandise. An employee activated the hold-up alarm, and the suspects left the store empty-handed.

The first suspect was in his 20s and wore a Hollister hooded sweatshirt and sunglasses. A blue mask covered the lower part of his face and he carried a small black handgun.

The second suspect, also believed to be in his 20s, wore a doo rag, sunglasses and a black Nike t-shirt. Surveillance cameras captured images of both men.

Anyone with information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477) or Det. Randy Diaz at (317) 327-2977.