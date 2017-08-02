× Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Noblesville park

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been found in Noblesville.

The Hamilton County Health Department informed the City Wednesday that mosquitoes taken from Dillon Park tested positive for the virus, which can cause West Nile fever.

The City says there haven’t been any reports of humans being infected with the virus in the area.

The Noblesville Street Department is checking ponds in the area and the Noblesville Parks and Recreation Department is looking for standing water inside the park. The health department will also spray the area Wednesday night.

“To be safe, all residents are encouraged to use bug spray when outdoors,” said Mayor John Ditslear. “The city and county are taking all steps to remove mosquitos through larvacide, spraying and monitoring.”

The Indiana State Health Department provides the following tips: