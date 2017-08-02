× Muncie Community Schools will be closed Thursday due to transportation issues

MUNCIE, Ind. – Muncie Community Schools will be closed Thursday due to issues with its bus system.

The school corporation says it will review its transportation plans to ensure it is able to avoid issues that were experienced during the first week of classes.

MCS says instructional staff will not need to report, but administrative and clerical staff will report at their normal times. Twelve-month employees will also report as usual.

Some parents received a text notification alerting them to the closure just after 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Some parents received this notification from Muncie Schools. Board president confirms no school tomorrow due to transportation issues pic.twitter.com/CRnsYHBJdU — Haley Bull (@HaleyBullNews) August 2, 2017

“MCS sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience,” said the school’s director of communications.

An update on the status of bus routes is expected to be provided Thursday afternoon.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.