Thousands expected to pay final respects to Deputy Chief James Waters

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A community is saying goodbye to a long-time public servant on Wednesday.

The funeral for IMPD Deputy Chief James Waters will be held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 11 a.m. Thousands are expected.

Waters died on July 27 after being hurt in a crash on I-70. He was 48 years old.

After the funeral services at Bankers Life, several hundred vehicles are expected to be a part of the police escorted funeral procession around 12:30 p.m. That procession will pass by IMPD’s east district headquarters, where waters served as commander, and then downtown by the City County Building, where Waters worked as Deputy Chief of Investigations.

Waters will then be laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery’s “Heroes of Public Safety” section.

Those who knew him say he’ll be remembered as an optimistic and inspiring leader.

“He would pour that optimism into his fellow officers and try to encourage them to be able to pay that forward to other folks, and you can’t fake that,” said Fraternal Order of Police President Rick Snyder.

Waters leaves behind his wife, Sherry, and two children, James and Ashley.

With thousands are expected during the service and hundreds on the road during the procession, officials say traffic will be impacted.

Here’s a look at anticipated route:

Processional Route from Bankers Life to Crown Hill – (Approximately 12:30 p.m.)

Pennsylvania South to South St.

East on South St. to East St.

North on East St. to Washington St.

East on Washington St. to Shortridge Rd

North on Shortridge Rd to 1 st drive to west. Entrance to Get Fit Athletic Club.

drive to west. Entrance to Get Fit Athletic Club. West past front of East District Rollcall

Perimeter road around the ROC to Shadeland Ave

South on Shadeland to Washington onramp

West on Washington to Delaware

North on Delaware to North Street

West on North to Illinois St.

North on Illinois to 34 th St.

St. West on 34th to the entrance of Crown Hill Cemetery in route to Heroes of Public Safety area.

Route from Crown Hill to Bankers Life Fieldhouse – (Beginning at 8 a.m.)