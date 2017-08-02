× Unsettled pattern continues into Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Wednesday afternoon! I’m tracking a few showers and thunderstorms in central Indiana. It’s a warm and humid August day. Temperatures reached the mid-80s with dew points in the mid-60s. Thunderstorms are developing with the heating of the afternoon and we will continue this chance of storms through this evening.

Temperatures tonight will fall to the upper 60s. It will be humid with patchy fog developing, especially in spots with recent rainfall. Highs Thursday will be in the mid-80s. Scattered t-storms will once again develop Thursday afternoon as a stronger weather system tracks to our north.

Any storm that develops Thursday may be strong to severe with a threat for damaging winds and large hail. Be weather aware if you are going to the pool or have any other plans outdoors. T-storms will linger into Friday morning.

A cold front will move through early Friday and bring a drop in the dew points. The humidity will tank and it will be more comfortable as we go into the weekend. Highs on Friday are forecast in the mid-70s with lows into Saturday morning in the mid-50s. Additional chances for rain arrive Sunday and Monday of next week. –Danielle Dozier