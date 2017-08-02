Veterans hope upgrades at Greenfield VFW will attract younger faces

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD, Ind.-- Upgrades are now complete at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building in Greenfield.

The facelift was meant to attract younger veterans by providing a more modernized look.

Memberships at VFWs across the country are getting older and older. At VFW post 2693, which has about 180 members, the majority of veterans are between the age of 50 and 70.

In addition to cosmetic changes, they also build an area for people to play video games and made the building more accessable to technology like smartphones and computers.

The upgrades cost about $340,000. The organization is having financial difficulties right now and hopes the upgrades will inspire younger vets to contribute their own money to keep it going.

The post can be a place for the veterans to bring their family to as well. They do several activities to help the community and want young veterans to know it's not just a place where older guys drink and tell stories.