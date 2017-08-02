× Warm temperatures with afternoon rain and storms

Happy Wednesday! A few showers have lingered overnight but they are dissipating leaving us with a mostly dry morning.

Temperatures will be seasonal this afternoon reaching into the mid 80s and feeling a bit muggy. As our temperatures climb rain and storms will develop, mainly after 2pm.

An isolated severe storm is possible with large hail and damaging winds.

Thursday afternoon will also be soggy with more storms through out the state.

There is a marginal risk of severe storms Thursday afternoon. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats, but an isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out.

Rain will linger into Friday morning as a cold front passes through the state. Behind the front, cooler and drier air settles in returning our afternoon highs to the 70s!