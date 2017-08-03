× AAA Motor Club warns of dangers of running out of gas

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s probably not something you want to be brag about nor be included on the list of those that have, but according to AAA Hoosier Motor Club, nearly one out of every ten people interviewed have ran out of gas, especially after being warned by their cars safety system.

For those that have done that, most have said they were trying to stretch it to the next gas station but according to Greg Seiter, public affairs manager for AAA Hoosier Motor Club, this practice may be doing more harm to their car.

“Some drivers are trying to be resourceful and delay fuel expenditures by driving their car until the gas tank is nearly empty, but this can sometimes do more harm than good,”

But AAA has some driving tips so that you won’t add to the list of stranded drivers:

Potential Costly Repairs From Running on Empty

Most modern cars have a fuel pump mounted inside the fuel tank. These pumps require a constant flow of fuel to lubricate and cool them during operation. Running a vehicle extremely low on fuel may allow air to be drawn into the pump, which can cause overheating and increased wear that eventually leads to pump failure. The cost to replace a fuel pump can be $500 or more in parts and labor.

Dangers of Running Out of Gas

Running out of gas also can put the personal safety of a driver and passengers in jeopardy should the vehicle become immobilized on the roadway. Power steering and brakes can be lost if an engine dies, and drivers may end up stranded in the middle of a busy highway. Fortunately, most out-of-gas situations can be avoided just simply by keeping an eye on a given vehicle’s fuel gauge.