Another round of storms, a cold front overnight brings changes Friday

Happy Thursday! We are looking at a repeat of the past few days. So a mix of sun & clouds to start the day with temperatures in the 60s, followed by afternoon rain and highs in the 80s.

The rain and storms will bubble up after 2pm with daytime heating and continue through the evening hours.

An isolated severe storm is possible today, large hail and damaging winds are the main threats.

A cold front slides through overnight continuing showers and storms in the area.

A few showers will linger into Friday morning, making for a soggy bus stop forecast.

Behind the front cooler air arrives keeping afternoon high temperatures in the 70s. Saturday is looking great with mostly sunny skies, temperatures in the 70s and low humidity. Another disturbance arrives Sunday night bringing more rain into Monday morning.