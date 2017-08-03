× Brides-to-be still waiting on Alfred Angelo Bridal orders won’t receive them, company says

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Brides-to-be still waiting on dresses from Alfred Angelo won’t get them after all.

The dress retailer filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation in Florida last month. The dressmaker, which has 60 stores nationwide and sells at 1,400 other locations, has its headquarters in Delray Beach.

On Thursday, the trustee handling the case said it is no longer possible to fill open orders. If you have not been contacted yet regarding your order, you won’t receive it.

Other national chains are also trying to help out, discounting dresses by as much as 30 percent, for affected customers.

The retailer’s website posted this statement from the Chapter 7 trustee:

“The Chapter 7 Trustee greatly regrets the upset that Alfred Angelo’s July 14th bankruptcy filing has caused its customers. While we have been successful in obtaining customer records and delivering many dresses and accessories for customers all over the country, even after the bankruptcy filing date, it has now become apparent that the logistical and financial strain of fulfilling each and every open order makes continuing that course of action no longer possible. “Thus, to the extent any order has not been fully delivered to a customer, it shall have to remain unfilled. If you believe you are owed any money, please use the link below to complete a proof of claim. Please be advised that neither the Chapter 7 Trustee nor her counsel are authorized to provide legal advice to any affected customer regarding their purchase.”

If you think the store owes you money, you can file a proof of claim here.