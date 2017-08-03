× ESPN’s College GameDay set to make debut in Bloomington for IU vs. Ohio State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – ESPN is sending its popular college football franchise “College GameDay” to Memorial Stadium as Indiana hosts Big Ten rival Ohio State in a Thursday night season opener on August 31.

Kickoff is set between the Hoosiers and #2 Buckeyes for 8 pm on ESPN, and the GameDay broadcast will run from 6 to 8 p.m.

Indiana University officials are urging fans to arrive early in anticipation of the heavy crowds the GameDay crew will draw. This marks the fifth time IU will open their campaign against OSU, but the first since 1954.

It’s also the first time the Hoosiers faced the Buckeyes to open the season in Bloomington.

IT'S REAL.@CollegeGameDay will be LIVE inside Memorial Stadium, airing from 6-8 p.m., on August 31st! #BreakThrough ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/mLZ3mU6keg — Indiana Football (@HoosierFootball) August 3, 2017

It also puts added spotlight on the much anticipated return of former Hoosiers head coach Kevin Wilson for the first time since his departure. Wilson stepped down in December 2016 and was later hired as the offensive coordinator at Ohio State.

Tom Allen, Wilson’s defensive coordinator last season, took over the IU head coaching role.

Tickets for IU’s six home games are available by clicking here. In addition to the Buckeyes, Indiana will welcome Florida International (Sept. 16), Georgia Southern (Sept. 23), Michigan (Oct. 14), Wisconsin (Nov. 4) and Rutgers (Nov. 18).