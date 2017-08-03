How to protect your child from back to school bullying

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More kids head back to school this week. And while some students are excited about returning to class, others dread going back to face the school bully. Here to tell us why bullying happens and how to stop it, is anti-bullying expert Darwin Kenney.

Four top bullying situations kids face when they go back to school

Alternative lifestyle

Race

Unpopular

Over all different

Reasons why kids bully

Low self-esteem

Anger issues

Peer pressure

Steps to prevent

Role playing

Step in to help

Bullying seminars, etc.

You can learn more about Darwin Kenny by visiting his website here.