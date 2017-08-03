How to protect your child from back to school bullying

More kids head back to school this week. And while some students are excited about returning to class, others dread going back to face the school bully. Here to tell us why bullying happens and how to stop it, is anti-bullying expert Darwin Kenney.
Four top bullying situations kids face when they go back to school
Alternative lifestyle
Race
Unpopular
Over all different
Reasons why kids bully
Low self-esteem
Anger issues
Peer pressure
Steps to prevent
Role playing
Step in to help
Bullying seminars, etc.
