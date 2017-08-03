× Indiana man wins battle over missing Social Security numbers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indiana man has won a legal dispute with the state stemming from missing information on his tax returns.

The Indiana Department of Revenue denied William Larsen state deductions on his 2013 tax return because he didn’t include the Social Security numbers for his three dependent children, citing a religious objection.

The Internal Revenue Service granted Larsen federal dependency exemptions after he provided documents verifying that his children were indeed his dependents. But the Indiana Department of Revenue refused him state deductions, arguing that it had the authority to require a Social Security number.

The Journal Gazette reports the Indiana Tax Court ruled Monday that the Fort Wayne man didn’t have to provide his children’s Social Security numbers. It found Indiana can basically only request the Social Security numbers.