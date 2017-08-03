× Indiana’s Jerome Adams confirmed Thursday as US Surgeon General

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Dr. Jerome Adams was confirmed Thursday as the 20th US Surgeon General by the Senate.

In a series of tweets today, Adams announced the confirmation and thanked Hoosiers for trusting and supporting him over the years.

He went on to say, “ultimately this appointment is about what we’ve all accomplished together.”

1/4 To be confirmed as the 20th US Surgeon General is truly an indescribable honor. — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) August 3, 2017

2/4 The wonderful people of Indiana trusted and supported me, and ultimately this appointment is about what we've all accomplished together — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) August 3, 2017

He went on to thank Vice President Pence and Governor Holcomb for the opportunity to serve the State and added he is confident Indiana is situated to take health to the next level.

3/4 I will be forever grateful to @VP Pence and @GovHolcomb for the opportunity to serve this great State, — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) August 3, 2017

4/4 and I am confident Indiana is well situated to take health to the next level! — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) August 3, 2017

The Governor took to Twitter today to express how thrilled he was to hear of the confirmation.

Thrilled to hear Indiana's own @JeromeAdamsMD was confirmed today to be US Surgeon General. — Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) August 3, 2017

The confirmation is following a nomination by President Trump back in June after the two met in Nov. of 2016.

In a tweet after the meeting, Adams said the two discussed “health vs healthcare, community health/prevention as cheaper than treatment.”

He completed his M.D. at Indiana University after attending the University of Maryland, Baltimore County for his undergraduate degrees in biochemistry and biopsychology.