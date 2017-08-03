× Initial hearing scheduled for man charged with murder in Southport police officer’s death

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An initial hearing is scheduled Thursday for the man accused of killing a Southport police officer last week, but the hearing could end up being postponed.

Jason Brown, 28, was originally set to appear in court Tuesday, but that hearing was continued. Brown has been recovering at Eskenazi Hospital after the incident. He must be physically present to hear the charges against him.

If he’s unable to attend Thursday’s 1 p.m. hearing, it could again be pushed back.

Brown is charged with murder in the death of Lt. Aaron Allan, who responded to a crash at South Madison Avenue and Maynard Drive on Thursday, July 27. He and a Homecroft officer found a BMW had flipped over during a crash.

Brown, the driver, was wedged inside the car and “hysterical,” according to court documents. Allan tried to calm him down and assured him help was on the way.

A witness said Brown “kept trying to reach for something behind his back,” and that’s when he pulled out a pistol and fired it more than a dozen times, according to court documents.

Allan was shot 11 times and died from his wounds at Eskenazi Hospital. A uniformed officer and an off-duty deputy returned fire, striking Brown, who was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Allan is the first Southport police officer killed in the line of duty. He will be laid to rest later this week. Visitation is 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Crown Hill Funeral Home. A public memorial is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.