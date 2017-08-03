× ISC Corporate Challenge seeking volunteers for this years events

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Up to 165 companies from central Indiana are expected to vie for titles in the 2017 Corporate Challenge sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Preliminary events will be conducted on September 9, September 13 and for the fourth year, the main event will be at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, on September 16.

In its 25th year the ISC Corporate Challenge is a fun-filled community event that emphasizes healthy lifestyles, friendly competition and company camaraderie.

Each company will compete in two categories (a division and an industry) based on the total number of Indiana employees working for the company and the industry that the company is involved in. Corporate Challenge events include a 5K run, 10K run, 5K fitness walk, ½-mile run, team medley relay, basketball shoot-out, tug-of-war, football accuracy throw, golf chipping challenge, soccer shootout, frisbee toss, cornhole, sand volleyball, bowling, cycling, obstacle course relay, parallel parking competition, pit stop challenge,tennis target challenge and dodge ball.

If you would like to volunteer, the Indiana Sports Corporation is reminding potential volunteers of these points:

1. REQUIREMENTS: Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older for most volunteer positions, however an exception can be made for those participating as part of an organized group such as Boy Scouts, Track teams, etc. pending approval of event organizers.

2. UNIFORM: Volunteers will receive a uniform shirt that should be worn with self-supplied tan khaki pants, shorts or skirt and comfortable shoes. Uniform pick-up will be done upon checking in for your first shift.

3. PARKING: Parking will be provided at all locations, Midwest Sports Complex, Woodland Bowl and Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Those wanting to be a volunteer can contact contact Megan Barr at mbarr@indianasportscorp.org or call (317) 237-5023.