× Muncie police warning Harley Davidson owners of recent targeted thefts

MUNCIE, Ind. – Police in Muncie are warning Harley Davidson owners to keep an extra eye on their motorcycles.

According to their Facebook post below, they have recently received information that a group is targeting locations in Muncie to steal Harley Davidson motorcycles.

Police says that the group is “just picking the bike up and taking it to their transportation.”

They are warning owners have working alarms set or to put their bikes in a secure location.