New photos show women accused of stealing from elderly at assisted living facilities

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – New photos have been released of women accused of stealing thousands of dollars from residents at assisted living centers.

On July 3, police say the suspects targeted an 88-year-old man at Miller’s Senior Living Community on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Officers say one of the women convinced the resident that she needed his credit card to pay for his order of fruit.

The women then reportedly went to the Kroger on E. 86th Street, where they made several transactions. An attempted transaction was also made at Target, police say.

Police believe the same suspects robbed a woman at Meadow Brook Senior Living in Fishers on July 6. During that incident, police say the women dressed as employees to get past security. They then reportedly offered to go on a grocery run for a resident, but instead took off with her purse. Later on, police say they used her cards at a local grocery store.

Investigators believe these women have been targeting assisted living facilities across central Indiana.

If you recognize these suspects or have any information regarding these incidents, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or 800-222-TIPS (8477) to make a voice tip.