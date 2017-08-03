× Police: Randolph County man who allegedly molested young girl faces child porn charges

WINCHESTER, Ind. – 49-year-old Rodney Baker is facing child molestation charges and 25 counts of possession of child pornography.

“You are seeing a predator at its worst. When we are talking about children in these photos…we are talking hundreds of victims,” said Randolph County Sheriff Ken Hendrickson.

Police say they caught Baker chatting online and reportedly sending nude photos to a girl he thought was just 15. Turns out, he was not talking to a teen…but an undercover deputy.

“It all started with the child solicitation and then once we got search warrants we confiscated and downloaded more than five phones. We found thousands of pictures of young kids…as young as six,” said Sheriff Hendrickson.

So far, police have found one of Bakers alleged victims. Police tell us he inappropriately touched and took graphic photos of the child while she was asleep.

“One of the victims that we found is about 6 years old. She lives about 45 minutes away from here. We were able to track the mom and the victim down,” said Sheriff Hendrickson.

We tried to talk to Baker about the allegations; he was not interested in commenting.

As police continue to find more photos on Baker’s cell phones, investigators say more charges could be filed.

“It disgusts us, but that is why we do these investigations because we want to find as many predators as we are able to do,” said Sheriff Hendrickson.

As investigators work to track down other victims in Central Indiana and other states, they are asking for the public’s help. Investigators want people to take a look at Bakers picture. If you recognize him, have had contact with him, or he has had contact with your kids…call the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.