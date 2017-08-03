× Snake shows, Taste of the Wild cookouts and Kids Fishin’ Pond to be part of the DNR display at the Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — “Snakes Alive” and the Kids Fishin’ Pond — kick off day No. 1 of the Indiana State Fair and will be offered daily during the run of the State Fair from August 4th -20th.

Another annual favorite, the Taste of the Wild cookout, will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.

All three events will be next to the air-conditioned Natural Resources Building, the hub of DNR State Fair activities. Check dnr.IN.gov/statefair for the entire DNR schedule.

“Snakes Alive,” the live snake show, will be offered at 10 a.m. daily throughout the fair. Interpretive naturalists from across Indiana will talk about snakes Hoosiers might find in their backyards.

The 312,000-gallon Fishin’ Pond is next to the amphitheater and is packed with fish ready to be caught and released. Youth fishing is available every day in the early evening and most mornings. Parents/guardians should check the daily schedule online or in the State Fair program. Exact hours differ on some days.

Also featured daily at 4:30 p.m. is a program with at least one live bird of prey.

Taste of the Wild, on Saturday, Aug. 5, is the ultimate food superstar at the State Fair. Visitors can try free samples of steelhead trout, venison, barbecued beaver, Asian carp, frog legs, and more, prepared and provided by DNR staff and volunteer groups.

Taste of the Wild visitors must register on-site the day of the event before they eat. Staff will be on foot and at a registration table outside the DNR building registering diners with digital tablets.

Taste of the Wild preparers and providers include Indiana Deer Hunters Association, Indiana Wildlife Federation, Indianapolis Flycasters, Northwest Indiana Steelheaders, Furtakers of America, Indiana Wild Turkey Federation and the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife.

All DNR activities at the fair are free after paying gate admission.

Visitors to the building also can view native Indiana fish in aquariums, pick up free copies of the latest Recreation Guide and other informational brochures, subscribe to Outdoor Indiana magazine at a special State Fair deal, ask questions of DNR experts, visit Mother Nature’s Mercantile to purchase unique outdoors-based items, or just take an air-conditioned break.