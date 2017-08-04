× City of Bloomington increases water price to help improve systems, quality

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The City of Bloomington has a new updated water rate after it was approved Friday by the Indiana Utilities Regulatory Commission.

This final step in a 1.5 year-long process affixes a 20.06% increase on the water portion of customers’ bills.

Officials reportedly began the public review process in early 2016.

Residential customers in Bloomington will pay $3.73 per 1,000 gallons of water, up from $3.11. Customers will notice the new rates on their September bill.

“One of city government’s most basic functions is to deliver high quality water to all our residents and customers,” said Mayor John Hamilton. “This new investment is critical to meeting that obligation efficiently and for years to come.”

Throughout the distribution system, city residents will notice increased activity in the upcoming months as the main replacement program kicks off, targeting replacement of water mains in poor condition.

These new initiatives are funded by the rate increase, according to a press release.

For the full schedule of rates and charges, click here.