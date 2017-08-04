× Cooler temperatures through the weekend

Happy Friday! It is a wet and stormy start for some of us as a cold front slides through the state. The rain ends around 8am this morning with cooler air arriving behind it.

Temperatures will only reach the lower 70s this afternoon. We will be running about 10 degrees below normal.

As the system continues to move eastward spotty rain is possible this evening.

The weekend starts off sunny and refreshing with highs in the upper 70s. Our next system returns rain to the area on Sunday into Monday morning.