Foodie Spotlight: The Loft Restaurant at Trader’s Point Creamery

Review by FOX59.com contributor Dustin Heller

Someone once said that the best therapy is taking a long drive down a dirt road. Taking that advice, we’re headed to the farm this week with a visit to The Loft Restaurant at Trader’s Point Creamery (TPC) in Zionsville. TCP, the very first USDA-certified organic dairy farm in Indiana, is located only a few miles west of the 86th street exit off I-465, but when you’re there it genuinely feels like you’re in the heart of God’s country. Sitting on 150 pastoral and nourishing acres, the farm is entirely organic where they grow their own produce and raise their cattle using 100% grass-fed methods. This high quality and environmentally sound approach spills over into their elegant restaurant where they are literally bringing the farm to your table.

The restaurant’s interior has the look and feel of a rustic lodge you might find in the Colorado Rockies, with oversized wooden beams throughout and soft, subtle lighting. Then there’s the giant window showcasing the enormous cheese room with what seems like endless rows of glorious cheese wheels. I think I’d live in that room if they’d let me! The ambiance really sets the mood for a great evening, and if you’re lucky you might even get treated to some harmonious live music. With that said, whether its a romantic dinner for two or even a wedding rehearsal dinner, The Loft is a perfect spot for any occasion.

I know, I know, you want to hear about the food. Well, let me just say that all of the dairy used in the restaurant and most of the meat and produce come directly from the farm, so the freshness is off the charts.

The entire menu is nothing short of incredible, but here are my can’t-miss items:

1. Dessert…make sure you leave some room for some sort of ice cream! Whether it be just a scoop, a signature sundae or a mouthwatering milkshake, this can’t be missed.

2. Farmhouse Smashed Burger…add a farm-fresh egg to really put it over the top.

3. Cheese board…all of the best TPC organic grass-fed cheese’s on one board. Count me in!

4. Bowl of Cottage…seems simple enough (TPC cottage cheese, wildflowers, sunflower oil, black raspberries, sea salt, housemade sourdough), the but flavor is out of this world.

So, the next time you want to get out of the city and get some fresh air and even fresher food, take a trip to Zionsville and experience the farm at Trader’s Point Creamery and have dinner at The Loft. Just make sure you leave some extra time to have a walk around the property and take in all they have to offer. For an extra special treat, schedule a tour of the grounds with Lauren and I promise you won’t be disappointed.

