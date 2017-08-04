The Great American Seafood Cookoff takes place this weekend in New Orleans...and a local chef hopes to take home the top prize.
Great American Seafood Cookoff
-
President Trump discusses apprenticeship initiative, signs executive order
-
More than 175 restaurants offering special menus and discounts for upcoming Devour Indy Summerfest
-
France taunts US by editing White House video on climate deal
-
New attraction at Indiana State Fair gives will give riders bird’s-eye view
-
Mayor Hogsett responds to President Trump’s Paris climate accord decision
-
-
Ariana Grande benefit concert will go on, despite London attack
-
Danny Gokey, Anthony Brown, Here Come the Mummies added to Indiana State Fair free concerts
-
Map shows best time to see total solar eclipse
-
Check your camping supplies. Just some of the gear you will want on your next trip
-
Supreme Court reinstates Trump travel ban, will take up case for review in October
-
-
Preparing your child for summer camp will ensure success
-
Glam Cabins
-
Big game hunter dies in Zimbabwe when shot elephant falls on him