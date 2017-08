× I-65 southbound closed at I-70 North Split following semi rollover crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – All lanes of I-65 southbound are closed at the I-70 North Split following a semi rollover crash.

The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. near mile marker 112. A semi carrying 50,000 pounds of auto part was the only vehicle involved in the crash. There were no injuries.

Police say some oil spilled, but the fuel tanks were not busted. Police believe the earliest it will be open is 7 a.m.