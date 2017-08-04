× Indianapolis man sentenced to 25 years for voluntary manslaughter after fatal northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A local man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he took a plea agreement regarding the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Floyd Teague in 2016.

Dion Beals was sentenced on a felony count of voluntary manslaughter Friday at the Marion County Courthouse. He will receive just over a year of jail credit for time already served.

Two counts, escape and unlawful possession of a firearm were dismissed.

Beals was arrested in early May of 2016 after Teague was found shot in the head at a Clark gas station in the 2900 block of E. 38th St.

Police said Beals was in the passenger seat of a white vehicle that drove by Teague’s car.

Beals fired at least one shot at Teague as he sat in the car.

He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.