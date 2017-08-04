× Madison County will modify needle exchange program, have tighter control over clean needles

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Indiana county has modified its needle exchange program to have tighter controls over the distribution of clean needles to drug addicts.

The Herald Bulletin reports that the Madison County Board of Health voted Thursday to give out clean needles to match the number of used needles that are returned. Before, addicts could receive more clean needles than the amount they returned.

The board also decided to remove tourniquets from the kits. But they agreed to return metal drug cookers to the kit.

Prosecutor Rodney Cummings says tourniquets typically don’t contribute to the spread of disease, but cookers can.

The program aims to discourage needle sharing and cut down on the spread of disease.

The county is one of eight Indiana counties offering needle-exchange programs.