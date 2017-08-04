Strong storms moving through northern Indiana have severe potential

Perfect chocolate chip cookies from Kylee’s Kitchen

Posted 2:56 AM, August 4, 2017

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen

Perfect Chocolate Chip Cookies

Yield: Makes about 24 cookies

Ingredients

  • 2 and 1/4 cups flour (281.25 grams)
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 3/4 cup Challenge salted butter, room temperature
  • 1 cup brown sugar (207 grams)
  • 1 (3.4 oz) package instant vanilla pudding
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions

  1. Measure flour and baking soda in medium bowl. Combine and set aside.
  2. In large bowl, cream butter and brown sugar together until light and fuffy.
  3. Add instant vanilla pudding package and beat until well blended.
  4. Mix in eggs and vanilla.
  5. Slowly add flour mixture to butter mixture until just incorporated.
  6. Fold in chocolate chips with a spatula.
  7. Cover dough and chill in refrigerator for at least one hour.
  8. Remove dough from refrigerator.
  9. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
  10. Roll dough into balls (the size of 2 tablespoons) and place on greased baking sheet or silicone baking mat.
  11. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes.
  12. Remove from oven and cool on cookie sheet for several minutes before moving to a wire rack to cool completely.
  13. Cookies stay fresh in covered container for up to one week.

 

Chocolate chip cookie cake

Yield: serves about 20 people

Ingredients

For the cookie

  • 2 and 1/4 cups flour (281.25 grams)
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 3/4 cup Challenge salted butter, room temperature
  • 1 cup brown sugar (207 grams)
  • 1 (3.4 oz) package instant vanilla pudding
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

For the dark chocolate frosting

  • 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted Challenge butter, softened to room temperature
  • 4 cups confectioners' sugar
  • 3/4 cup (50 grams) unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • 3 Tablespoons milk

Directions

For the cookie

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. Measure flour and baking soda in medium bowl. Combine and set aside.
  3. In large bowl, cream butter and brown sugar together until light and fuffy.
  4. Add instant vanilla pudding package and beat until well blended.
  5. Mix in eggs and vanilla.
  6. Slowly add flour mixture to butter mixture until just incorporated.
  7. Fold in chocolate chips with a spatula.
  8. Press dough into prepared deep-dish pizza pan.
  9. Bake for 20 to 22 minutes or until the edges start to turn golden brown.
  10. Remove from oven and cool on cookie sheet completely before frosting.

For the frosting

  1. With a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter on medium speed until creamy - about 2 minutes.
  2. Add the confectioners’ sugar, cocoa powder, salt, vanilla extract, and milk, beating on low speed after each addition.
  3. Once everything is added, beat on high speed until creamy for about 2 minutes.
  4. Decorate cooled cake with frosting.