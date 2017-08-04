Perfect chocolate chip cookies from Kylee’s Kitchen

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen
Perfect Chocolate Chip Cookies
Yield: Makes about 24 cookies
Ingredients
- 2 and 1/4 cups flour (281.25 grams)
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 3/4 cup Challenge salted butter, room temperature
- 1 cup brown sugar (207 grams)
- 1 (3.4 oz) package instant vanilla pudding
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions
- Measure flour and baking soda in medium bowl. Combine and set aside.
- In large bowl, cream butter and brown sugar together until light and fuffy.
- Add instant vanilla pudding package and beat until well blended.
- Mix in eggs and vanilla.
- Slowly add flour mixture to butter mixture until just incorporated.
- Fold in chocolate chips with a spatula.
- Cover dough and chill in refrigerator for at least one hour.
- Remove dough from refrigerator.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Roll dough into balls (the size of 2 tablespoons) and place on greased baking sheet or silicone baking mat.
- Bake for 8 to 10 minutes.
- Remove from oven and cool on cookie sheet for several minutes before moving to a wire rack to cool completely.
- Cookies stay fresh in covered container for up to one week.
Chocolate chip cookie cake
Yield: serves about 20 people
Ingredients
For the cookie
- 2 and 1/4 cups flour (281.25 grams)
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 3/4 cup Challenge salted butter, room temperature
- 1 cup brown sugar (207 grams)
- 1 (3.4 oz) package instant vanilla pudding
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
For the dark chocolate frosting
- 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted Challenge butter, softened to room temperature
- 4 cups confectioners' sugar
- 3/4 cup (50 grams) unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 3 Tablespoons milk
Directions
For the cookie
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Measure flour and baking soda in medium bowl. Combine and set aside.
- In large bowl, cream butter and brown sugar together until light and fuffy.
- Add instant vanilla pudding package and beat until well blended.
- Mix in eggs and vanilla.
- Slowly add flour mixture to butter mixture until just incorporated.
- Fold in chocolate chips with a spatula.
- Press dough into prepared deep-dish pizza pan.
- Bake for 20 to 22 minutes or until the edges start to turn golden brown.
- Remove from oven and cool on cookie sheet completely before frosting.
For the frosting
- With a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter on medium speed until creamy - about 2 minutes.
- Add the confectioners’ sugar, cocoa powder, salt, vanilla extract, and milk, beating on low speed after each addition.
- Once everything is added, beat on high speed until creamy for about 2 minutes.
- Decorate cooled cake with frosting.