Pipes fall at Rolls Royce plant on near southwest side, prompting emergency response

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Crews were called to the Rolls Royce plant Friday afternoon on a report of a structure collapse.

The facility is located at 2001 Tibbs Avenue on the near southwest side.

The Wayne Township Fire Department said about 200 feet of high-pressure piping collapsed at the plant, along with the structure holding them.

A gas main rupture was initially reported, but an official cause has not been released. The investigation is ongoing, but WTFD says the situation is under control. No injuries were reported.