× State police searching for missing Hanover woman with ties to Bartholomew County

SELLERSBURG, Ind. – The Indiana State Police are searching for 28-year-old Brittany Hormann who went missing from Madison, Indiana on Saturday, July 29.

Hormann is from Hanover, but police say she has ties to Bartholomew, Scott and Jennings counties.

She has shoulder length brown hair and is approximately 5’5” tall and weighs approximately 110 lbs.

According to family, she does not suffer from any medical conditions but contacts family members on a daily basis and they have not seen or heard from her since July 29.

There are concerns she could be in danger. There is no vehicle information at this time.

Anyone with information concerning Brittany Hormann’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg at 1-800-872-6743 or outside of Indiana at 812-246-5424.

All callers can remain anonymous.