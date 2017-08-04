× Thousands to pay respect to fallen Southport Lt. Aaron Allan during visitation

SOUTHPORT, Ind. – Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects to fallen Southport Lt. Aaron Allan at his visitation today.

Allan’s visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m. at Crown Hill Funeral Home. His funeral will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Allan was fatally shot last Thursday while responding to the scene of a car crash in Homecroft. Police say Aaron was trying to help Jason Brown, the driver of the vehicle, when brown pulled out a gun and shot Allan 11 times. He’s been charged with murder.

Following the visitation today and funeral tomorrow, Allan will be buried in the same area where Deputy Chief Waters was laid to rest earlier this week — the heroes of public safety section at Crown Hill.

Allan was a husband and father to two children, and he had nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience.

Donations for Lt. Allan’s family can be made online here or mailed to:

Indianapolis Police Foundation

1525 South Shelby Street

Indianapolis, IN, 46203

(Reference the Lt. Aaron Allan Family Fund)

Donations may be made in person at:

Professional Police Officers Credit Union

1502 East Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN, 46201

Processional Route for Lt. Aaron Allan will be as follows – 7:00 a.m.:

From Crown Hill

South on Clarendon Road to East 38 th Street.

Street. East on 38 th Street to Meridian Street and south on Meridian.

Street to Meridian Street and south on Meridian. Meridian Street to North Street and east on North Street.

North Street to Pennsylvania Avenue and south on Pennsylvania Avenue

South on Pennsylvania Avenue to Bankers Life

Processional Rout for Lt. Aaron Allan from Bankers Life to Crown Hill: