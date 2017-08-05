× AMBER ALERT declared for 4 children last seen in West Lafayette, believed to be in extreme danger

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The West Lafayette Police Department is investigating the abduction of four children who are believed to be in extreme danger from West Lafayette.

Azzura Ballard is a 7-year-old black female, 4 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Akira Ballard is a 3-year-old black female, 3 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Ahleiryah Ballard is a 1-year-old black female.

Anthony Ballard Jr. is an 8-year-old black male, 4 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

The children were last seen yesterday in West Lafayette, and again, are believed to be in extreme danger.

Authorities believe the children were likely abducted by their mother, Victoria Dominique Whorton.

Whorton is a 27-year-old black female, 5 feet and 2 inches tall, and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect vehicle is unknown at this time.

If you have any information on these children, contact West Lafayette Police Department at 1-888-582-6237 or call 911.