Blaze rips through room in Plainfield's Budget Inn

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Authorities responded early Sunday morning to a motel fire in Plainfield.

Shortly after midnight, Plainfield Fire Territory units arrived to find a motel with flames coming out of it on the 6000 block of Gateway Drive.

The fire was contained to one room.

There were no injuries.

The Plainfield Fire Territory units were assisted by the Wayne Township Fire Department, Washington Township/Avon Fire Department , and the Decatur Township Fire Department.