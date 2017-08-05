× Cooler and damp weather these next few days

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Saturday afternoon! Today has been a pleasant day in weather with low humidity and temperatures in the mid-70s this afternoon. Morning lows were in the 50s. The low temperature in Indy was 54 degrees and the coolest since June 27. It’s felt more like mid-September.

Tonight expect a mostly cloudy sky with lows in the low 60s. Winds will be light and shift to the southeast. Highs on Sunday will only reach the low 70s under a cloudy sky. Showers will build in during the afternoon so have an umbrella if you’re out at the fair. We’ll have winds around 5 to 10 mph.

A low-pressure system will lift into southern Indiana from the south and bring scattered showers and isolated t-storms to southern and central Indiana through Monday morning. Temperatures will reach the low 70s on Monday.

Dry weather will return Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 70s. A dry stretch will emerge for the middle to end of the week. –Danielle Dozier