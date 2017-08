× Gun accidentally discharges after funeral for Lt. Aaron Allan

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Gunshots were discharged inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse Saturday afternoon after the funeral of Southport Lt. Aaron Allan.

According to IMPD dispatchers, a gun discharged accidentally and someone was shot in the leg. That person was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

Video showed the victim being taken out of the venue in a stretcher.

This is a developing story.