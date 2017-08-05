× Heated argument leads to one man shot critically

INDIANAPOLIS–One man is in critical condition following a shooting Saturday evening on the city’s south side.

Just before 9 p.m. police were called to 1020 West Troy Avenue on a person shot.

Officers arrived at the parking lot of a truck yard to find an adult male who had been shot in the head.

The man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Police say they have a potential suspect in custody.

Detectives are securing a nearby house while they wait on a search warrant as they search for a possible weapon involved.

Police say a heated argument ensued between two adult males and escalated to one man shooting the other in the head.

The investigation is ongoing.