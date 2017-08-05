WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Southport Lt. Aaron Allan
Posted 10:47 AM, August 5, 2017, by , Updated at 10:55AM, August 5, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Lt. Aaron Allan of the Southport Police Department will be laid to rest Saturday.

Allan was moved from Crown Hill Funeral Home to Bankers Life Fieldhouse Saturday morning. A public memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m.

He was fatally shot on Thursday, July 27, while responding to a crash.

After the service concludes, the procession will take Allan to the Southport Police Department for his final 1042 call. Hoosiers are encouraged to line the procession route. He will then be taken to Crown Hill Cemetery for interment.

You can find out more about the service and procession route here. Watch our live coverage in the video player above and follow our live blog below:

 

