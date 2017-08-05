× One dead in crash on I-465 Saturday morning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One person dies in a crash on Indy’s south side early Saturday morning.

Around 6 a.m., a single vehicle crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-465 near U.S. 31.

Most lanes of I-465 in that area are shut down as authorities continue to investigate the crash.

Traffic is extremely backed up as a result of this crash.

No further information has been released about what caused the crash.

We will update this story as the investigation continues.