× Person killed after car hits motorcycle during funeral procession on north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person died after a collision involving a motorcycle and a car during a funeral procession Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened at 30th and Winthrop on the north side. The procession was not related to the funeral of Lt. Aaron Allan but was part of a different memorial service, police.

A car hit a motorcycle that was working escort service for the procession. The motorcycle was speeding up to block the next intersection when the car hit it.

The motorcycle rider was killed as a result. The driver of the car stayed at the scene, but police said a passenger in the car ran away.