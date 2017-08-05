× Police respond to double shooting at Club Venus

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Another shooting at Club Venus early Saturday morning.

A little after 3 a.m., police responded to reports of a person shot at the 3500 block of West 16th Street.

They found one man who was shot in the hand.

That man was taken to the hospital.

Then, authorities discovered that another man was shot at that location, but ended up being a walk-in at a nearby hospital.

Both victims received non life-threatening injuries.

The shootings took place in the parking lot next to the night club.

The investigation is ongoing.

And we will update this story as more information comes to light.