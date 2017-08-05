VIDEO: End of Watch for Southport Lt. Aaron Allan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHPORT, Ind. -- It's one of the most sobering moments of any service for a fallen law enforcement officer--the End of Watch.

The procession for Lt. Aaron Allan paused for the solemn moment at the Southport Police Department Saturday afternoon.

"While rendering aid to an accident victim, Lt. Allan was shot multiple times. There is no greater love than a man who will lay down his life for another. Southport Police Department Aaron W. Allan is 1042. He has gone home for the final time."

After stopping at the police department, the procession continued back through downtown Indianapolis to Crown Hill Cemetery.