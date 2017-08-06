I-70 ramp closure impacting drivers in Greenfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD, Ind.- Drivers may soon be in for a miles-long shock when they get to the eastbound o- ramp to I-70 off of State Road 9 in Greenfield.

INDOT shut down the ramp Friday, citing safety of workers on the Brandywine Creek bridge rehab project, just east of the ramp. There have been a number of wrecks recently around that construction zone.

“It kind of sucks that you have to take a…drive just to get back to where you need to go,” said driver Raymond Thomas, who was frustrated by the closure.

How long the detour will take obviously depends on a lot of factors. However, it’s safe to say drivers who use this ramp should give themselves extra time.

Most drivers say we spoke with say their phones’ GPS systems are already accounting for the closure. That being said, INDOT suggests some alternatives, including the use of State Road 40 to access I-70 at Mt. Comfort road, about eight miles west of Greenfield, or State Road 109 in Knightstown, about 11 miles east.

The closure should only last about two months until that bridge project is complete.