Indiana State Police arrest suspect in connection with November bank robbery in Monon

MONON, Ind. – Indiana State Police arrested a man in connection with a bank robbery from November.

Investigators said Dustin M. Rodgers, 29, has been charged with one count of armed robbery. He’s currently in the Tippecanoe County Jail on unrelated charges.

The robbery happened on Nov. 29, 2016, around 10:45 a.m. at Alliance Bank, 319 N. Market St., in Monon.

Police said the suspect, now believed to be Rodgers, entered the bank and demanded money from a teller. He displayed a handgun and wore a light gray stocking cap to obscure his features.