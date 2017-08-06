× INDOT closes ramp from State Road 9 to eastbound I-70 in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation has closed the entrance ramp onto eastbound I-70 from Greenfield for two months in response to a series of crashes.

INDOT cited safety concerns after reporting eight crashes in the construction area after less than a month. Those crashes happened even after additional signs and a speed detector were posted.

The ramp won’t likely reopen until early fall, when crews finish rehabilitating a pair of bridges over Brandywine Creek, just east of the State Road 9 exit.

Drivers will have to detour to U.S. 40 and use the exit at Knightstown/Wilkinson to access I-70 East. They can also use the Mt. Comfort Road exit to access the interstate.

About three weeks ago, traffic was shifted left because of construction. The move eliminated the lane for merging traffic, forcing merging drivers to slow down or stop until they could get onto the interstate. Other drivers tried to speed up to join interstate traffic.

INDOT reduced the speed limit on the interstate from 70 mph to 45 mph, but most drivers weren’t slowing down, making it dangerous to merge.

INDOT put up signs warning drivers that the State Road 9 interchange has no reentry for I-70 East.