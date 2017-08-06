× Muncie students to head back to class following district’s transportation dilemma

MUNCIE, Ind. – Students at Muncie Community Schools will head back to class Monday after bus issues caused the school corporation to close during the first week of the school year.

Parents told FOX59 that issues included pickup and drop-off times, unreturned calls and students having to give drivers directions. District sources said bad route information, families not reporting new addresses and 20 percent of drivers quitting just days before the first day of school contributed to the problems.

Parents are being encouraged to visit the website of their children’s school for all transportation information, such as updated bus numbers, routes and the names of their bus drivers.

The district says elementary school students will be dismissed early in order to have adequate time for dismissal.

“Elementary students who ride the buses will be dismissed at 2:00 p.m., students who are picked up will be dismissed at 2:15 p.m., and students who walk will be dismissed at 2:30 p.m.,” said MCS on Facebook. “Elementary students will be as much as a half hour early in being dropped off after school next week.”

MCS also says parents should expect their child’s bus between 10 minutes before or after their normal pickup or drop off time.

Anyone with questions regarding a child’s bus route is asked to email transportationinfo@muncieschools.org or call Auxillo Office #’s:

765-201-4254 – Main Line

765-201-4236

765-201-4246

765-201-4247

765-201-4249

The chart below shows the time schedules for each school.