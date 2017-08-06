Officers pack Indiana State Fair to show support for grieving teen

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An amazing sight for a daughter desperately in need of support.

Officers from the Westfield Police Department and Boone County Sheriff’s Office came to the fairgrounds Sunday as Izzy Clouse participated in the goat show at the Indiana State Fair.

The teen’s father, Westfield Police Officer Scott Clouse, died from cancer in 2015 after a three-year battle. His widow, Boone County Dispatcher Amy Clouse, passed away unexpectedly last week. She’d worked as a dispatcher with the sheriff’s office for more than 20 years.

Izzy’s grandmother said her granddaughter has been showing sheep and goats since she was a young girl. Izzy had qualified for the competition and was at the fairgrounds when she heard about her mother’s death.

It was standing room only as officers from Westfield and Boone County arrived at the fairgrounds Sunday morning to show their support for the teen. More than 50 officers were on hand to see Izzy at the fair.