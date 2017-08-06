× Scattered rain continues overnight with a warming trend through the week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Sunday afternoon! I’m tracking a few showers on radar this afternoon. The better lift is south of Indianapolis, closest to the low-pressure system. We’ll keep a chance of rain in through the overnight and perhaps a rumble of thunder, especially near and south of Indianapolis.

Temperatures today reached the low 70s. The high temperature so far today has been 72 degrees, near the record-low maximum temperature of 71 degrees from 1990. Lows tonight will be in the low 60s.

Highs on Monday will reach the mid-70s with a mostly cloudy sky and a chance for some showers or t-storms, especially early. We’ll dry things out as high pressure builds in through the week. Temperatures will warm back to the 80s. Our next chance of rain will be this weekend. –Danielle Dozier