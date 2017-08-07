× ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ other beloved Disney favorites set to return to theaters

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Some Disney animated favorites are getting another shot at the big screen, thanks to AMC Theatres.

The movie theater chain is promoting the “Dream Big, Princess” event that’s bringing back some of Disney’s most beloved movies.

It starts Sept. 15 with the animated version of Beauty and the Beast and runs through Oct. 19 with Mulan, Tangled, The Princess and the Frog and Brave.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Beauty and the Beast: Sept. 15-21

Sept. 15-21 Mulan: Sept. 22-28

Sept. 22-28 Tangled: Sept. 29-Oct. 5

Sept. 29-Oct. 5 The Princess and the Frog: Oct. 6-Oct. 12

Oct. 6-Oct. 12 Brave: Oct. 13-19

A current Disney classic is already in theaters—The Lion King has returned for a limited theatrical run. But you’d better hurry—the Oscar-winning animated feature leaves theaters on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

For more information about the “Dream Big, Princess” event and advance tickets, visit the AMC website.