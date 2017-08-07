× Bunker Hill police to hire 2 new officers months after entire department quit

BUNKER HILL, Ind. – The Bunker Hill Police Department is rebuilding its force eight months after all of its officers quit.

The community’s town council recently approved hiring two unpaid reserve officers.

The previous town marshal and officers claimed the town council didn’t communicate well with them and kept cutting the budget.

The officers also claimed that council members asked them to “do illegal, unethical and immoral things.” They cited examples like asking the police to run background checks on other town councilors to learn their criminal history.

The last marshal also accused the town council of providing one set of body armor for the staff of seven reserves. But the new marshal, Aaron Dague, has found three vests and has an agreement with the council to purchase additional ones.

Dague became the town’s top cop in February, when he accepted a 90-day contract. He’s been patrolling the town on his own since he was hired.